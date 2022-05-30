Rally Price Down 11% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $171.82 million and $10.75 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,062,638 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

