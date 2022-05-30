Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNGR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

