ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $12,818.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $11.55 million and $12,818.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.32 or 1.00053648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00196374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00192963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002299 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.