Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will report $633.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.90 million. Redfin reported sales of $471.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

RDFN traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 157,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,313. Redfin has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock worth $1,700,330 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

