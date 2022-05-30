Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Redline Communications Group stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Redline Communications Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.