Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,451,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

