Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 871.0 days.
OTCMKTS:REMYF opened at $176.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $246.89.
