Render Token (RNDR) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Render Token has a market cap of $211.61 million and $12.99 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002716 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,699.23 or 0.99990551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

