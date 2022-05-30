Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.98%. PaySign has a consensus target price of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 157.19%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.25 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -18.60 PaySign $29.47 million 2.45 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -34.75

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% PaySign -4.48% -11.12% -1.65%

Summary

PaySign beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

