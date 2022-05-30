Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 46.7% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RXEEY stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.7308 dividend. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

