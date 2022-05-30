Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 194,185 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Revance Therapeutics worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,029,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,131,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 277,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 41,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,359. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. The business had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

