Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.55% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $47,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. 9,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.