Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $35,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

MEDP traded up $11.83 on Monday, reaching $147.37. 16,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,418. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.