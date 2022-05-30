Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Axcelis Technologies worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. 17,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.