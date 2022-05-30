Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Qualys worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock worth $7,578,863. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,886. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

