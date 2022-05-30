Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Maximus worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. Maximus’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
