Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 86,256 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,557 shares of company stock worth $4,955,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

