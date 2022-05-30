Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 24,567 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,088. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

