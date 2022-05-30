Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 26,021 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $53,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.55. 4,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

