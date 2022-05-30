Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000.
Shares of FATE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.58. 97,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $97.43.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
