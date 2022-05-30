RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $177.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

