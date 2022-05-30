RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.68.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

