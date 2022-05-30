Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $91.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

