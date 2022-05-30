ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ROHCY opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.93. ROHM has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

