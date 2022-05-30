ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ROHCY opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.93. ROHM has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
