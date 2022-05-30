Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 47923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market cap of C$19.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.
About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)
