Roth Capital Trims Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price to $80.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

TRNS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. Transcat has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 154.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

