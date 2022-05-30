Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 226 ($2.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.98) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 242.13 ($3.05).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock opened at GBX 217.90 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71), for a total value of £51,213 ($64,443.19).

About M&G (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.