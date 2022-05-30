Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.06).

Get abrdn alerts:

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 196.15 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.99. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($125,450.36). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($100,163.58). Insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792 in the last 90 days.

abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.