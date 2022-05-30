Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.