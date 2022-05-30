Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Raised by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 439,373 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $78,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,726 shares of company stock worth $18,027,284 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

