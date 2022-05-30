RWS (LON:RWS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.68) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 530 ($6.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 653.75 ($8.23).

LON:RWS opened at GBX 404.80 ($5.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 390.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.04. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($4.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 681 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($42,154.27).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

