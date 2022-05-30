RWS (LON:RWS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.68) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 530 ($6.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 653.75 ($8.23).
LON:RWS opened at GBX 404.80 ($5.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 390.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.04. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($4.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 681 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30.
About RWS (Get Rating)
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
Featured Articles
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.