Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $87.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

