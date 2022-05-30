Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report sales of $410.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.26 million to $420.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $170.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,903. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

