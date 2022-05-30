SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.14 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $123,891.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.64 or 0.01924781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00430916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 566% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

