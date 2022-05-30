SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.41 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $2,698.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.60 or 0.99973035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00196370 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00092308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00119000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00194274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032743 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.