Safex Token Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $4,028.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

