Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.97 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97, Briefing.com reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.00. 1,204,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,638. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average is $186.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

