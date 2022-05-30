Sandia Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 15,043 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETCU opened at $9.82 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.