Sandia Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 15,043 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of TETCU opened at $9.82 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tech and Energy Transition (TETCU)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.