Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $209,000 in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $5,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $48,717,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $5,432,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

