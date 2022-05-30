Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $246,000 in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,856,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,975,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $122,892,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE CMTG opened at $20.15 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.