Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $306,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 292,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,256 shares of company stock worth $102,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

