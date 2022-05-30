Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $578,000 Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at $248,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $9.80 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.
ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
