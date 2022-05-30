Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $578,000 Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $9.80 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.