Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $874,000 Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.86% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WALD. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

