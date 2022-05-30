Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

