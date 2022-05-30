Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.27.

OSH stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

