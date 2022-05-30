Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SGMO opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 177,395 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

