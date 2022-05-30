Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

SANM stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

