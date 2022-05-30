SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.32. SAP reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,026. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. SAP has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

