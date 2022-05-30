Sarcophagus (SARCO) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $7,027.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

