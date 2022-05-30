Sarissa Capital Management LP Has $64.87 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin makes up 5.6% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned about 4.86% of Amarin worth $64,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 92,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.07. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

